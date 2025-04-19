Kokaska Homer Leads Goats to First Place

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Zach Kokaska crushed a go-ahead two-run home run as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 4-2 and moved to first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park. The win marked Hartford's third straight against Portland in this series and their 100th win in the all-time series. Ronald Rosario gave Portland an early 1-0 lead when Ronald Rosario hit an RBI-single in the first inning. Hartford answered with three runs in the second on a GJ Hill triple and Kokaska's two-run home run. In the fourth, Tyler Miller hit a solo home run, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 3-2. In the bottom of the fourth, Nic Kent smacked an RBI-single that gave Hartford its fourth run of the game.

The Yard Goats bullpen had another outstanding outing, as relievers Brayan Castillo and Matt Turner did not allow a run in the final three innings. Castillo and Turner combined for three scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one hit, as they retired the final nine batters of the game.

In the first inning, Portland got on the board when Ronald Rosario hit an RBI-single into right field off Yard Goats starter Mason Albright, giving the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, GJ Hill lined a triple into left field off Sea Dogs starter David Sandlin, tying the game at 1. Then, Zach Kokaska crushed a two-run home run into the second deck in right field, giving the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Tyler Miller hit his second home run of the season, making the score 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth, Nic Kent smacked an RBI-single into center field that scored Jose Cordova and extended the Yard Goats lead to 4-2.

The Yard Goats conclude their series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon April 20th (1:10 pm) at Dunkin' Park. It's Easter at Dunkin' Park, Bark in the Park and Kids Run the Bases Day!! RHP Jack Mahoney will be on the mound for the Yard Goats. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Mason Albright (1-2)

LP: David Sandlin (1-1)

S: Matt Turner (2)

Time: 2:16

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.