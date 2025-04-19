Baysox Shut out for Second Straight Night

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out for a second straight game by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 1-0 on Saturday night from The Diamond.

Chesapeake starting right-hander Patrick Reilly threw a scoreless first inning on 10 pitches but was removed from the game thereafter and did not return due to right elbow discomfort.

Richmond (4-10) scored the game's only run in the third against right-handed reliever Preston Johnson (L, 1-1). After Johnson walked the leadoff hitter Justin Wishkoski, a balk advanced him to second. Aeverson Arteaga singled Wishkoski to third before Carter Howell drove him in with a sacrifice fly to left.

Flying Squirrels starting left-hander Jack Choate delivered 4.2 shutout innings and allowed just one hit, three walks and struck out seven in a no-decision. Right-hander Evan Gates (W, 1-0) pitched 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts to earn his first win of the year.

Chesapeake (8-6) collected just one hit through the first six innings and just three hits the entire game. Adam Retzbach tallied two of the three Baysox hits, including a double in the third. Douglas Hodo III extended his team-best on-base streak to 11 games with a fourth inning walk.

Chesapeake's best chance was in the fourth when Choate walked back-to-back batters to load the bases with one out, but he struck out Frederick Bencosme and got Retzbach to fly out to right to escape the threat.

Right-handers Peter Van Loon, Dylan Coleman, and Keagan Gillies combined for 5.1 innings of shutout relief and six strikeouts.

Richmond's Trent Harris (S, 1) collected his first Double-A save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Chesapeake concludes its six-game road trip against Richmond tomorrow afternoon. RHP Ryan Long is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against LHP Seth Lonsway for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.