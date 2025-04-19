Offense, McLean's Dominance Power Ponies Past Fightins

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-6) took down the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-1, on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium to take a 3-2 series lead.

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Binghamton and went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored, while playing second base defensively for the entire game.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton. Alvarez went 2-for-5 with two singles and a run scored, while catching the entire game defensively.

McNeil and Alvarez singled on back-to-back pitches to begin the game against Gabe Mosser (0-2). Later in the first, first baseman Ryan Clifford hit an RBI single that scored McNeil and designated hitter JT Schwartz grounded into a double play that scored a run and made it 2-0.

Right-hander Nolan McLean (2-0) started for Binghamton and dominated on the hill, lowering his ERA to 0.60 this season. McLean struck out a season-high-tying eight batters over a season-high six scoreless innings, while allowing two hits and four walks. McLean has allowed just one run over his first 15 innings this season.

With two outs in the third inning, left fielder Nick Morabito blasted the first home run of his Double-A career with a solo shot to left-center. Clifford followed with an opposite-field solo blast, his first homer of the season, as the two 21-year-olds hit back-to-back homers that made it 4-0.

In the fourth inning, right fielder Travis Swaggerty hit a single and stole second base. Shortstop Wyatt Young later drove in Swaggerty with an RBI single that put Binghamton up 5-0. In the seventh inning, McNeil crushed a solo home run to right field that put Binghamton up 6-0.

Reading (5-9) scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh, when center fielder Cade Fergus hit a triple and scored on an error.

Left-hander Daniel Juarez allowed just one hit and one unearned run over two innings in relief for Binghamton. Right-hander Luis Moreno recorded one strikeout in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton won its third-straight game...Third baseman Nick Lorusso singled in the eighth inning to extend his hit streak to eight games...Morabito has reached base safely in nine-straight games...Swaggerty extended his hit streak to four games...Binghamton recorded 11 hits, while Reading had just three hits.

