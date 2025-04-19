Piñango's Four Hits Headlines Space Potatoes Saturday Win

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Space Potatoes (6-5) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (6-8) at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday, 4-2. Right fielder Yohendrick Piñango went 4-for-4 and reached base five times during the first-ever Space Potatoes game.

After a lead-off triple from Piñango in the bottom of the seventh, left fielder Jace Bohrofen extended his hit streak to five games by plating Piñango to take a 3-2 lead. Second baseman Eddinson Paulino knocked his first New Hampshire homer of 2025 in the Saturday win, as well.

Starter Rafael Sanchez allowed hits in each of his five innings pitched but only surrendered two earned runs. Relievers Grayson Thurman, Conor Larkin (W, 2-0) and Jonathan Lavallee (S, 1) combined for the final four scoreless frames.

Harrisburg loaded the bases in the top of the first but only plated one run on a sacrifice fly from Harrisburg third baseman Cayden Wallace. New Hampshire promptly responded with a Piñango run-scoring single to even Saturday's game at 1-1.

After a Harrisburg solo home run in the top of the fifth, New Hampshire second baseman Eddinson Paulino blasted his first homer of the season to match the Senators at 2-2.

New Hampshire added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a Piñango single with the bases loaded, which brought the mark to 4-2.

Bohrofen has put together one of the best stretches of baseball in the Eastern League this week. The lefty bat leads all league hitters with 21 total bases, seven more than any other player. Nine runs driven in and four Bohrofen home runs are also league-highs this week. Bohrofen's four round-trippers are tied for second-most in the Eastern League this season.

New Hampshire rounds out its homestand on Sunday, April 20, with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch at Delta Dental Stadium. Fisher Cats' right-hander Ryan Watson (1-0, 0.90 ERA) is the scheduled starter for New Hampshire and righty Kyle Luckham (0-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the ball for Harrisburg in the series finale.

