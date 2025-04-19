Fifth-Inning Bashes by Anderson and Bigbie Power Erie to Win

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

One big inning drove the SeaWolves (9-5) to a 6-2 win over Akron (9-5) on Saturday.

Erie starter Jake Miller and Akron starter Rorik Maltrud each began the game with four scoreless innings. In the fifth, Miller allowed a leadoff single to Tyresse Turner and a walk to Cameron Barstad before he was pulled for Andrew Magno. After Turner stole third base, Yordys Valdes hit a sacrifice fly to give Akron a 1-0 lead.

Miller finished his day allowing one run on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Maltrud allowed a leadoff single to Roberto Campos before walks to Brady Allen and Trei Cruz loaded the bases with two out. Max Anderson then crushed a three-run double off of the left-field wall, plating all three runners and giving Erie a 3-1 lead.

Maltrud then a allowed a walk to Thayron Liranzo before departing the game. Carter Spivey came in and gave up a three-run home run to Justice Bigbie, giving Erie a 6-1 lead and a six-run inning.

Magno and Tim Naughton each turned in a pair of scoreless innings. Troy Watson allowed a solo home run to Guy Lipscomb in the ninth inning, making it 6-2, but struck out his other three batters.

Magno (2-0) earned the win over Maltrud (0-1).

The series concludes at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday as Garrett Burhenn faces Rodney Boone.

