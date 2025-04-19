Squirrels Blank Baysox for Second Straight Night

April 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels held the Chesapeake Baysox to three hits in a 1-0 win at The Diamond on Saturday night.

The Flying Squirrels (4-10) have thrown 19 consecutive scoreless innings and have shut out the Baysox (8-6) in back-to-back games. Richmond pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts on Saturday.

Starter Jack Choate struck out seven over 4.2 innings. Evan Gates (Win, 1-0) worked 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. Cameron Cotter covered the eighth and Trent Harris (Save, 1) struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his first Double-A save.

The Flying Squirrels scored the game's only run in the bottom of the third inning. Justin Wishkoski was hit by a pitch from Baysox reliever Preston Johnson (Loss, 1-1) to lead off the frame. He moved to second on a balk and to third on a single by Aeverson Arteaga before Carter Howell lifted a sacrifice fly to left.

Velasquez reached base three times in the game, going 2-for-3 and was hit by a pitch.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (1-1, 2.70) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Ryan Long (1-0, 2.08). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

It will be the Easter Sunday Spring Spectacular at The Diamond with an egg scavenger hunt for Squirrel Tails Kids Club members and an appearance by the Eastern Bunny. Fans are invited to play catch on the field from 12:45-1:05 p.m. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

