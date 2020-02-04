Saulnier Earns Victoria's Garden Rush Player of the Month Honors

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that rookie forward and 2020 ECHL All-Star Brennan Saulnier has been named the Victoria's Garden Rush Player of the Month for January.

Saulnier joins Rush Captain Peter Quenneville (November), and Keeghan Howdeshell (December) as the winners of the team's monthly award.

Saulnier averaged nearly two-points-per-game and goal-per-game paces in January with 10 goals and 20 points in 14 games. Saulnier's 10 goals led the entire ECHL in January, his 20 points were tied for the ECHL lead, and his +7 rating was tied for third in the ECHL as well. Of the 14 games he played in the month, 7 featured multi-point performances. Saulnier had two 4-point outings during the month, one of which included his second hat trick of the season on January 25th against Wichita.

In addition to his statistical success, Saulnier was named to the Western Conference All-Star Team as part of the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic. In the League's Mid-Season Showcase, he finished with 2 goals, 2 assists, and 4 points in a runner-up finish against the Eastern Conference for the All-Star Classic Championship.

On behalf of Saulnier, a flower arrangement from Victoria's Garden will be donated to the Rapid City Fire Department.

"I'm humbled and honored to receive this team recognition. I had a great month on the ice, but most importantly, the team has been winning and competing for a playoff spot. That matters the most at the end of the day," Saulnier said regarding his Victoria's Garden Player of the Month honors. "For my flower donation, I've chosen the Rapid City Fire Department. First Responders Night is next weekend, so it goes in line with our efforts to thank our Black Hills Area First Responders, and all the Fire Department does to keep our community safe every day."

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Saulnier spent last season in Sweden's First and Second Divisions. He officially began his professional career in the 2017-18 ECHL season as a member of the Atlanta Gladiators, appearing in 3 games. This came following his college hockey career, where he played with current Rush forward Tyler Poulsen at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, registering career totals of 21 goals, 35 assists, and 56 points.

Residing in Rapid City's first and oldest cold storage building, Victoria's Garden has been serving Rapid City customers since 1989. Enjoy a stroll through their garden to experience a unique floral designery. Fabulous fresh flowers by the stem, or artistically designed, for all of your events, occasions, and celebrations! Victoria's Garden is located on 320 7th Street in Rapid City, SD. Follow them on Facebook and on Instagram.

The Rush now head to the "Air Capital" to take on the Wichita Thunder for a pair of road games this weekend. Puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, February 8th, is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT, while Sunday, February 9th, is slated for 3:05 p.m. MDT.

