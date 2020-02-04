ECHL Transactions - February 4
February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 4, 2020:
Atlanta:
Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence
Indy:
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Oleg Sosunov, D activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Trevor Gorsuch, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ryan Wagner, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Barron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
