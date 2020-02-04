ECHL Transactions - February 4

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 4, 2020:

Atlanta:

Delete Scott Conway, F recalled by Providence

Indy:

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Oleg Sosunov, D activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Trevor Gorsuch, G returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Charle-Edouard D'Astous, D activated from reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ryan Wagner, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Dalton Mills, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Barron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Delete Christopher Brown, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

