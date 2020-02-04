C.J. Eick Named Assistant Captain of the Mavericks

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced forward C.J. Eick has been named an assistant captain ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wheeling Nailers.

"CJ is the embodiment of what it means to play Maverick hockey," Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz said, "His work ethic along with professionalism on the ice and in the community are of the utmost character and we couldn't be happier to have him be part of our leadership group."

Eick, a 28-year-old forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, is in his third season with the Mavericks. In 125 career games with Kansas City, Eick has 45 points on 19 goals and 26 assists. The five-foot-seven, 161-pound sparkplug has played in over 200 ECHL games in his career and was the Captain of the 2017-18 Utah Grizzlies.

The Mavericks play the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday evening at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.