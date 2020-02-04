C.J. Eick Named Assistant Captain of the Mavericks
February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced forward C.J. Eick has been named an assistant captain ahead of Tuesday's game against the Wheeling Nailers.
"CJ is the embodiment of what it means to play Maverick hockey," Interim Head Coach Kohl Schultz said, "His work ethic along with professionalism on the ice and in the community are of the utmost character and we couldn't be happier to have him be part of our leadership group."
Eick, a 28-year-old forward from Appleton, Wisconsin, is in his third season with the Mavericks. In 125 career games with Kansas City, Eick has 45 points on 19 goals and 26 assists. The five-foot-seven, 161-pound sparkplug has played in over 200 ECHL games in his career and was the Captain of the 2017-18 Utah Grizzlies.
The Mavericks play the Wheeling Nailers Tuesday evening at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - February 4 - ECHL
- Ryan Wagner Returns to Grizzlies After 3 Month AHL Stint - Utah Grizzlies
- C.J. Eick Named Assistant Captain of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Paw Patrol, Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Highlights Busy Week - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Rookie to Help Fight for Olympic Spot - Atlanta Gladiators
- Trevor Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Reading Royals
- Reading's Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Saulnier Earns Victoria's Garden Rush Player of the Month Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclone Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Abbandonato Recalled to Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Marlies Recall Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Newfoundland Growlers
- Newfoundland's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Logan Roe Earns PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- C.J. Eick Named Assistant Captain of the Mavericks
- Mavericks Deal Blueliner Goff to South Carolina for Rookie Forward Vanderlaan
- Mavs Monday: Mavs Hit the Road for Quick SetBefore Returning Home
- Mavs Smothered by Four-Goal Second Period, Lose 5-1 to Tulsa
- Mavs Grab Last Second Win in OT, Schultz Gets First Career Victory