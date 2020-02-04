Cyclone Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 47 (Road Game 24)

Vs. Indy Fuel (22-19-2-1, 47 pts)

Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 7:05pm ET

Indiana Farmers Coliseum - Indianapolis, IN

Saturday Night Highlights| Saturday Postgame Comments

Overview: The Cyclones make a quick trip to Indianapolis on Tuesday night to take on the Fuel. Cincinnati is coming off a pair of 4-3 overtime wins over the weekend, and are on a three-game winning streak, and have points in six of their last seven games. The win on Saturday pushed Cincinnati's Central Division lead over the Toledo Walleye to 10 points.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (29-11-6-0) clipped the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3 in overtime, on Saturday night. Forward Pascal Aquin led the way with a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, while forwards Mason Mitchell and Nate Mitton each potted lone markers for the Cyclones, who improve to 6-6 in overtime games this season. Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 35-24, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 21 in the win.

Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (28-11-6-0) picked up a come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime win over the Indy Fuel on Friday Night. Forwards Mason Mitchell and Ben Johnson, along with defenseman Justin Baudryscored the goals in regulation, while defenseman Tobie Bisson scored the winner in overtime win for Cincinnati, who earn their fifth win in the last six outings. The Cyclones outshot Indy, 38-25, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 22 in the win.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (27-11-6-0) earned a 2-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night. Forwards Brady Vail and John Wiitala scored the goals for the 'Clones, who now begin a stretch of 12-straight against Central Division opposition. The Cyclones outshot Orlando, 26-13, with goaltender Michael Houser steering aside 12 to collect the win.

Previewing Indy: The Fuel currently hold down the fourth spot in the ECHL's Central Division, three points back of the Ft. Wayne Komets in third, and two points up on the Wheeling Nailers who are in fifth. Indy is coming off a 3-2 win over the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, but they have dropped five of their last eight games overall. Indy continues to see success on the power play, as the rank seventh in the ECHL with a 20.0% conversion rate (35/175), and they are also in the top 12 in both goals-for (12th- 3.18 goals per game) and goals against (7th- 2.86 goals allowed per game). They are led offensively by forward Spencer Watson who has accounted for a team-leading 25 goals along with 20 assists in 38 games played. He is followed by forwards Bobby MacIntyre (9g, 29a) and Alex Krushelnyski (10g, 15a) who round out the top three. In goal, Charles Williams leads the way with a record of 15-8-1-2, along with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Tuesday is the the ninth of 11 meetings this season between the Cincinnati and Indy, with the Cyclones posting 4-3-1-0 mark this season. The 'Clones took a 4-3 overtime decision over the Fuel on Friday night, and the last two meetings of the season series will take place in Cincinnati next weekend.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati begins a three-in-three against the Toledo Walleye on Friday night at home. Cincinnati is 1-1-1-0 against the Walleye this season, and five of the Cyclones' next nine games will be played against their I-75 rivals.

Working Overtime: The Cyclones have improved their record in overtime games to 6-6 this season, following Saturday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Kalamazoo Wings. After six of their first nine overtime games went in the loss column, Cincinnati has won three-straight overtime contests, including two games in which they had to overcome a 2-0 deficit.

PK Climbing: The Cyclones penalty kill has risen to sixth in the ECHL, having successfully killed off 85.0% (147/173) of oppositional power plays. Cincinnati has killed off 52-of-58 opponent power plays in 2020, and have allowed eight power play goals on their last 69 shorthanded chances overall.

Strong D: Cincinnati is second in the ECHL with 2.52 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 25.59 shots against per 60 minutes. They are the only team in the ECHL averaging under 27 shots against per game, and the Cyclones have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 18-straight games. The Cyclones have allowed two or fewer goals in 18 of their last 30 games, and have given up more than three on just 10 occasions. They are 28-4-4-0 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Cyclones Sign Phillips: The Cyclones have signed goaltender Jamie Phillips to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Phillips returns to North America after skating in 24 games with the Coventry Blaze of the EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) in England, where he turned out a 12-12-0-0 record, along with a 3.27 goals-against average and an .875 save percentage. Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2012 National Hockey League (NHL) Entry Draft, Phillips split the 2018-19 season between the Florida Everblades and Reading Royals, accounting for a mark of 27-11-2-1, and was tied for seventh in the ECHL with a 2.51 GAA and had a .908 SV%. He spent his final 12 games with the Royals, allowing three or fewer goals in 11 of those contests, and he ended the season on a six-game winning streak. He has also seen ECHL time with the Jacksonville IceMen and Tulsa Oilers, and has an overall ECHL mark of 49-32-5-1, along with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 SV%. The Caledonia, ON, native has also seen time with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 27 games from 2016-18. He has an AHL record of 8-11-3, to go along with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 SV%.

'Clones Acquire Gerard: The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired forward Freddie Gerard from the Adirondack Thunder, in exchange for Future Considerations. A native of Rocky River, OH, Gerard has skated in 10 games this season between the Thunder, Idaho Steelheads, and Toledo Walleye, dishing out an assist in that time. He is coming off a successful four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University, where he accounted for 23 goals and 35 assists in 118 games. His best season came during his junior year of 2017-18 when he ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists. He was also fifth on the team during his senior season last year, accounting for seven goals and 13 assists. He was also teammates with Cyclones forwardJohn Wiitala all four years.

Luukkonen Recalled:The Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate have recalled Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Named the Cyclones' representative for the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Luukkonen has skated in 22 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for a record of 12-6-3-0, and he ranks third with a 2.16 goals-against average, to go along with a .916 save-percentage. He is also tied for third in the ECHL with three shutouts. Luukkonen has allowed more than three goals on just six occasions this season, and has made 25 or more saves on 10 occasions. He was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after posting a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage.

Johansson Earns first NHL Call-up: Former Cyclones goaltender Jonas Johansson has been recalled to the Buffalo Sabres; Cincinnati's National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate. Johansson has appeared in 20 games this season for the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, posting a record of 13-3-3, and he ranks third in the AHL with a 2.19 goals-against average and is fifth with a .925 save percentage. He has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cyclones, accounting for an overall record of 32-16-2-2, along with a 2.86 GAA and a .909 SV%. Last season was his best in a Cyclones uniform, as he turned out a mark of 18-5-1-2, along with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 18-2-2-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 19-0-2-0.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.