Reading's Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Trevor Gooch of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Gooch scored five goals, added an assist and was a +7 in two games at Worcester last week.

The 26-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-1 win on Friday and added a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Mantua, New Jersey, Gooch has posted 20 points (11g-9a) in 35 games with the Royals this season.

Prior to turning pro, Gooch tallied 56 points (28g-28a) in 135 career games at Colorado College.

On behalf of Trevor Gooch, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Tyler Sheehy, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Michael Pelech, Greenville (4 gp, 2g, 7a, 9 pts.).

Also Nominated: Olivier Galipeau (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Justin Kovacs (Kalamazoo), Aaron Luchuk (Newfoundland), Max Novak (South Carolina), T.J. Hensick (Toledo) and Cam Brown (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.