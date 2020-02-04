Reading's Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Trevor Gooch of the Reading Royals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Gooch scored five goals, added an assist and was a +7 in two games at Worcester last week.
The 26-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-1 win on Friday and added a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory on Saturday.
A native of Mantua, New Jersey, Gooch has posted 20 points (11g-9a) in 35 games with the Royals this season.
Prior to turning pro, Gooch tallied 56 points (28g-28a) in 135 career games at Colorado College.
On behalf of Trevor Gooch, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Tyler Sheehy, Allen (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Michael Pelech, Greenville (4 gp, 2g, 7a, 9 pts.).
Also Nominated: Olivier Galipeau (Fort Wayne), Brett Supinski (Idaho), Justin Kovacs (Kalamazoo), Aaron Luchuk (Newfoundland), Max Novak (South Carolina), T.J. Hensick (Toledo) and Cam Brown (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020
- Reading's Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Saulnier Earns Victoria's Garden Rush Player of the Month Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclone Game Preview: vs. Indy Fuel - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Abbandonato Recalled to Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Marlies Recall Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Newfoundland Growlers
- Newfoundland's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Logan Roe Earns PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.