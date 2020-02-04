Fuel Open the Week with Win over Cincinnati

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In the first game of a four game week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday night. Scoring two goals in the first period and one in the third, the Fuel would on for a 3-2 win over the Central Division's first place team.

Indy got the scoring started early, putting the puck in the back of the Cincinnati net three minutes into the first period. A Cyclones turnover at their own blue line led to Keoni Texeira feeding Alex Rauter in front of the net for his 12th goal of the season. Mathieu Foget doubled the Fuel lead, capitalizing on a breakaway pass from Rauter and handing Indy an early 2-0 lead.

A deflected pass in the Indy defensive zone would cut the Fuel lead in half when Mason Mitchell shot the puck over the shoulder of Fuel goaltender Charles Williams.

Scoring the only goal in the middle stanza, Indy's Josh McArdle and Mathieu Foget connected on a 3-on-1 odd-man rush, giving the Fuel a 3-1 heading into the 2nd intermission.

Cutting the Fuel lead in half, Cincinnati's Ben Johnson pounced on a loose puck and beat Charles Williams with a backhand shot, making it 3-2. Indy would finish the third period outshooting the Cyclones 9-8, closing out a 3-2 win over Central Division leading Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday night.

Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.