Abbandonato Recalled to Syracuse

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie forward Peter Abbandonato has been recalled from his loan to the Solar Bears by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Abbandonato, 21, has skated in 15 games with Orlando this season, producing 13 points (3g-13a) and four penalty minutes. He has added five points (2g-3a) and four penalty minutes in 14 games this season with Syracuse.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their four-game road trip when they visit the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

