Late Nailer Surge Sinks Mavs, Lose 4-3 in OT

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





WHEELING, W.V. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated 4-3 by the Wheeling Nailers in overtime at WesBanco Arena Tuesday night. Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider made 37 saves on 41 shots and newcomer forward Matt Schmalz had a goal and an assist in the game. The Mavericks now travel to Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday night.

First Period

-Kansas City goal: Loren Ulett (8) at 12:19. Assisted by Bryan Lemos.

-Shots: KC 15, WHL 13

Second Period

-Wheeling goal: Graham Knott (8) at 14:04. Assisted by Blake Siebenaler and Matt Abt.

-Kansas City goal: Matt Schmalz (8) at 18:58. Unassisted.

-Shots: KC 7, WHL 5

Third Period

-Wheeling goal: Knott (9) at 0:52. Assisted by Nick Minerva.

-Kansas City goal: Darian Dziurzynski (12) at 8:29. Assisted by Justin Woods and Matt Schmalz.

-Wheeling goal: Cam Brown (14) at 19:20. Assisted by Ryan Scarfo and Justin Almeida.

-Shots: WHL 20, KC 7

Overtime

-Wheeling goal: Myles Powell (6) at 2:54. Assisted by Almeida.

Notes & Streaks

-Nick Schneider stopped 37 of 41 shots.

-Ulett's goal was his first since January 2 against Allen.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and one-for-one on the penalty kill.

-The Mavericks were outshot 20-7 in the third period.

The Mavericks now hit the road to Kalamazoo, Michigan to face the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday night at Wings Events Center. Faceoff is 6:05 p.m.

