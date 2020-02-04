Penguins Recall Christopher Brown

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Forward Christopher Brown has been recalled to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Brown, 23, returned to Wheeling from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton prior to the current homestand, and he went on to pick up one goal and one assist in four games. On the season, Christopher has appeared in 38 games with the Nailers, amassing 11 goals, eight assists, and 19 points. His 11 goals are tied for second on the team among rookies. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native heads to the AHL for the second time this season, after suiting up in four games with the Penguins last month.

The Nailers will conclude their six-game homestand on Tuesday night at 7:05, when they face the Kansas City Mavericks for the first time in team history. Other exciting upcoming promotions include Protect & Serve Night on February 15th and Pittsburgh Penguins Night on February 29th. Friends & Family Ticket Packages are available for all Saturday home games, which include four tickets, four Tito's Sloppy Doggs and a $10 voucher to the team shop for $52. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.