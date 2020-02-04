Newfoundland's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Gahagen went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances against Brampton last week.

The 26-year-old stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 5-0 win onâFriday and made 25 saves in a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Amherst, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 11 games with the Growlers this season where he is 9-2-0 with two shutouts, a 1.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947. He began the season with Evansville of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he went 3-2-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen appeared in 110 career games at Army where he posted an overall record of 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

Runner Up: Kirill Ustimenko, Reading (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .961 save pct).

Also Nominated: Patrick Munson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo), Billy Christopolous (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.