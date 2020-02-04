Newfoundland's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Newfoundland Growlers is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Gahagen went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against against average and a save percentage of .983 in two appearances against Brampton last week.
The 26-year-old stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 5-0 win onâFriday and made 25 saves in a 6-1 victory on Saturday.
A native of Amherst, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 11 games with the Growlers this season where he is 9-2-0 with two shutouts, a 1.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .947. He began the season with Evansville of the Southern Professional Hockey League where he went 3-2-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Gahagen appeared in 110 career games at Army where he posted an overall record of 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.
Runner Up: Kirill Ustimenko, Reading (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .961 save pct).
Also Nominated: Patrick Munson (Fort Wayne), Tomas Sholl (Idaho), Jake Hildebrand (Kalamazoo), Billy Christopolous (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020
- Abbandonato Recalled to Syracuse - Orlando Solar Bears
- Marlies Recall Goaltender Parker Gahagen - Newfoundland Growlers
- Newfoundland's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Logan Roe Earns PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.