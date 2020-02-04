Logan Roe Earns PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla.- - Florida Everblades defenseman Logan Roe has signed a professional tryout (PTO) contract with the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Roe has compiled one of the best offensive seasons by an ECHL defenseman this year and has career-highs in goals (12) and points (38).

Named on Monday the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month after finishing with a league-best +13 plus-minus rating in January, Roe is tied for the league lead in goals among defensemen and sits second in points among blueliners. Thanks to his stellar month of January, which also saw him total 13 points (4g, 9a), Roe now leads the ECHL in plus-minus rating with a +36 clip. He earned the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 22 after posting an event-high seven points (2g, 5a).

Roe has played his entire ECHL career with the Everblades and is just eight games from 300 career ECHL contests. He is the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history with 127 points (28g, 99a) and is fourth in team history with 292 games played. Roe has increased his point output in each successive season as a pro and is already six points ahead of his previous best, a 32-point season last year.

Prior to turning pro, Roe suited up in 146 career games with Canisius College from 2011-15. He tabbed 25 career points (1g, 24a) with the Golden Griffins.

Florida opens a four-game week with a Wednesday matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 4, 2020

Logan Roe Earns PTO with AHL's Syracuse Crunch - Florida Everblades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.