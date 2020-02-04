Ryan Wagner Returns to Grizzlies After 3 Month AHL Stint

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies forward Ryan Wagner

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies forward Ryan Wagner(Utah Grizzlies)

Wichita, Kansas - Forward Ryan Wagner returns to the Utah Grizzlies roster as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles, where he has played since November 10th.

Wagner played in 12 games for the Grizzlies early in the season, scoring 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points. Wagner was sent to the Eagles on November 10th, where he played in 17 games and had 2 goals and 3 assists.

He is in his 2nd full season as a professional. He spent all of last year with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, playing in 49 games. Wagner was a college teammate of current Utah defenseman Peter Tischke for 3 seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2016-2018.

Grizzlies road trip continues on Wednesday night at Wichita. Face-off is at 6 pm. Next home game is on February 17th vs Rapid City at 1 pm.

Images from this story

