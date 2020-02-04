Paw Patrol, Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Highlights Busy Week

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, begins a busy week tomorrow with four games in five nights looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Thunder hosts the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night, which is the final meeting of the regular season-series. Utah sits in second place with 59 points. Buy tickets here.

On Friday night, Wichita will travel to Kansas City to face the Mavericks in the Independence Cup Series. The Thunder won the last meeting at home on January 11, 4-0.

Saturday night is Nickelodeon Night Paw Patrol Night as the Rapid City Rush come in for a pair of games. Bring the whole family and meet Chase and Marshall on the concourse. The team will be wearing a special Paw Patrol-themed uniform that will be auctioned off live on the ice after the game. Buy tickets here.

Sunday is Kansas Star Casino Buy-In Night. Fans can head to the casino to get a complimentary fan zone ticket that they can upgrade. Buy tickets here.

Wichita is currently in 6th place in the Mountain Division, eight points behind Rapid City for the final playoff spot.

Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

