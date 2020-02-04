Trevor Gooch Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

February 4, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Princeton, NJ - Reading Royals forward Trevor Gooch is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Gooch scored five goals, added an assist and was a +7 in two games at Worcester last week. It's the first time of Gooch's career he's won the award and second time this season a Royals player has earned the distinction (Ralph Cuddemi - Nov. 18-24).

The 26-year-old notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-1 win on Friday and added a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory onâSaturday. His Friday hat trick was the first time he had three goals in a game since he played for the Philadelphia Flyers Elite (USPHL) in 2014-15. He scored five goals and six points in 80:06, which ended at 7:11 of the second period Saturday with his second strike of the middle period.

A native of Mantua, New Jersey, Gooch has posted 20 points (11g-9a) in 35 games with the Royals this season.

Prior to turning pro, Gooch tallied 56 points (28g-28a) in 135 career games at Colorado College.

On behalf of Trevor Gooch, a case of pucks will be donated to a Reading youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

