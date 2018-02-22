Saturday's Game Time Changed

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets home game vs. the Springfield Falcons on Saturday, February 24 will begin at 7:30pm. Doors will open at 6pm. There will also be a special post-game skate with the Comets following the Comets game.

On Saturday afternoon, the Adirondack Bank Center will host the UCHC semi-final game between Utica College and Neumann University. Puck drops at 2pm.

Tickets for both events are available by visiting empirestatetix.com or by calling 315-790-9070.

