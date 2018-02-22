Belleville Acquires Selleck from Hartford
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have acquired forward Eric Selleck from the Hartford Wolf Pack for future considerations.
Selleck, 30, has played in 32 games this season with the Wolf Pack where he has three goals and 46 penalty minutes. Selleck has also served as one of the team's alternate captains.
The Spencerville, Ont., native has appeared in 470 career AHL games with Hartford, Tucson, Springfield, Portland, San Antonio, Chicago and Rochester and has scored 47 goals and added 63 assists along with 1,233 penalty minutes. He's also lined up in 23 Calder Cup playoff games adding three points (one goal).
He has also played in three career NHL games with Florida and Arizona tallying one assist.
Selleck played junior hockey for the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CJHL before playing two years of NCAA hockey with SUNY-Oswego where he was named the NCAA III Player of the Year in 2009-10.
