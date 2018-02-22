Sadowy and McCarron Rejoin Walleye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forward Dylan Sadowy (SAD-oh-way) from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye while the Griffins assigned rookie defenseman Patrick McCarron to the Walleye.

Skating in his second professional season, Sadowy, 21, has appeared in nine games with the Griffins and shows seven penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound winger has tallied 21 points (6-15-21), a plus-two rating and 16 PIM in 30 contests with the Walleye.

As a rookie in 2016-17, Sadowy picked up six points (4-2-6) and 18 PIM in 38 regular season games with Grand Rapids and was a part of the team's Calder Cup championship. He also appeared in six games with the Walleye last season, posting four points (1-3-4) and 14 PIM.

Prior to turning professional, the Brampton, Ontario, native played four seasons (2012-16) in the Ontario Hockey League, where he totaled 188 points (116-72-188), a plus-23 rating and 245 PIM in 258 regular season games. He posted back-to-back 40-goal seasons, scoring 42 with Saginaw in 2014-15 before banking 45 in 2015-16 between Saginaw and Barrie.

San Jose's fifth choice, 81st overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Sadowy was acquired by the Red Wings in May 2016.

McCarron, 23, made his Griffins season debut during the team's 4-2 win against Manitoba on Feb. 7 and has skated in two games this season.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner has appeared in 42 games with the Walleye this season and totaled 14 points (7-7-14), a plus-12 rating and 12 PIM. Prior to being recalled on Feb. 5, McCarron placed among the ECHL's rookie defensemen leaders in goals (3rd) and plus/minus rating (6th).

Prior to turning pro, McCarron played four seasons at Cornell University, where he accounted for 50 points (12-38-50) and 81 PIM in 123 career games from 2013-17. As an alternate captain his senior year, he placed among the ECAC's leading defensemen with six goals (T8th), 19 assists (7th) and 25 points (T6th) in 35 games and was named to the All-Ivy League Second Team while helping the Big Red reach the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Toronto, McCarron joined the Griffins in the final month of the 2016-17 season and picked up an assist while making his pro debut in the team's season finale at Milwaukee.

The Griffins continue their six-game homestand this weekend when they host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

