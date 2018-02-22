Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways"
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared information today regarding rewards for both new and renewing season memberships during the month of March.
The contest, which features a prize for all 31 days during the month, ranges from $500 cash to team signed memorabilia and more. To be eligible for a prize, you must have a deposit down for either a new or renewed season membership prior to the date of the prize. Upon placing the deposit, you will be eligible for the next day's prize. For example, those placing a deposit on March 3, will have the chance at winning prizes beginning March 4.
Winners will be selected at random. For a complete listing of contest rules, click HERE.
A complete listing of the prizes, by day is below:
March 1 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck
March 2 - Complimentary Suite for a game during the 2018-19 Season
March 3 - $50 HUB Gift Card
March 4 - Four (4) Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
March 5 - Free Chuck-a-Puck Bundle for Each Game of the Season
March 6 - $100 Merchandise Credit
March 7 - Complimentary Ticket to the Annual 2018 Faceoff Luncheon
March 8 - Super Hero Jersey
March 9 - $500 Cash
March 10 - Double Your Season Tickets
March 11 - Named Season Ticket Member of the Game for Opening Night 2018
March 12 - Team Signed Jersey
March 13 - Ceremonial Puck Dropper for a 2018-19 Regular Season Home Game
March 14 - Guaranteed Giveaways for the Entire 2018-19 Season
March 15 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck
March 16 - Free Chuck-a-Puck Bundle for Each Game of the Season
March 17 - Complimentary Suite for a Game During the 2018-19 Season
March 18 - $50 HUB Gift Card
March 19 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck
March 20 - $500 Cash
March 21 - Team Signed Stick
March 22 - Team Signed Jersey
March 23 - $50 Playground Tucson Gift Card
March 24 - 2018-19 Arizona Coyotes Tickets
March 25 - Personal Visit from Dusty
March 26 - Road Trip with the Roadrunners
March 27 - Team Signed Stick
March 28 - $100 Merchandise Credit
March 29 - Free Parking for the 2018-19 Season
March 30 - $50 HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery Gift Card
March 31 - $500 Cash
Season Memberships for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Roadrunners at 866-774-6253 or visiting the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd in Tucson. Those who have already purchased or renewed their seats for the 2018-19 season are already eligible.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2018
- Hockey, Hops and Hope Returns March 6 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Begin Two-Game Weekend Hosting Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sadowy and McCarron Rejoin Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways" - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Antonio Recalls Forward Julien Nantel and Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners' Drive Hinges on Work, Accountability, and Staff Direction - Tucson Roadrunners
- Proteau: Things Looking up for Johnsson as Marlies Star Sets Sights on Earning Job with Leafs - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Acquires Selleck from Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Recall Jack Campbell, Assign Michael Mersch and Paul LaDue to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Saturday's Game Time Changed - Utica Comets
- Jets Recall Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Pokka Making His Mark Early on in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Fall to Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Overpower Milwaukee 6-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.