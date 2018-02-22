Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways"

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, shared information today regarding rewards for both new and renewing season memberships during the month of March.

The contest, which features a prize for all 31 days during the month, ranges from $500 cash to team signed memorabilia and more. To be eligible for a prize, you must have a deposit down for either a new or renewed season membership prior to the date of the prize. Upon placing the deposit, you will be eligible for the next day's prize. For example, those placing a deposit on March 3, will have the chance at winning prizes beginning March 4.

Winners will be selected at random. For a complete listing of contest rules, click HERE.

A complete listing of the prizes, by day is below:

March 1 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck

March 2 - Complimentary Suite for a game during the 2018-19 Season

March 3 - $50 HUB Gift Card

March 4 - Four (4) Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets

March 5 - Free Chuck-a-Puck Bundle for Each Game of the Season

March 6 - $100 Merchandise Credit

March 7 - Complimentary Ticket to the Annual 2018 Faceoff Luncheon

March 8 - Super Hero Jersey

March 9 - $500 Cash

March 10 - Double Your Season Tickets

March 11 - Named Season Ticket Member of the Game for Opening Night 2018

March 12 - Team Signed Jersey

March 13 - Ceremonial Puck Dropper for a 2018-19 Regular Season Home Game

March 14 - Guaranteed Giveaways for the Entire 2018-19 Season

March 15 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck

March 16 - Free Chuck-a-Puck Bundle for Each Game of the Season

March 17 - Complimentary Suite for a Game During the 2018-19 Season

March 18 - $50 HUB Gift Card

March 19 - Autographed Roadrunners Puck

March 20 - $500 Cash

March 21 - Team Signed Stick

March 22 - Team Signed Jersey

March 23 - $50 Playground Tucson Gift Card

March 24 - 2018-19 Arizona Coyotes Tickets

March 25 - Personal Visit from Dusty

March 26 - Road Trip with the Roadrunners

March 27 - Team Signed Stick

March 28 - $100 Merchandise Credit

March 29 - Free Parking for the 2018-19 Season

March 30 - $50 HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery Gift Card

March 31 - $500 Cash

Season Memberships for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the Roadrunners at 866-774-6253 or visiting the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd in Tucson. Those who have already purchased or renewed their seats for the 2018-19 season are already eligible.

