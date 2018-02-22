Kings Recall Jack Campbell, Assign Michael Mersch and Paul LaDue to Ontario

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled goaltender Jack Campbell from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Also, the Kings have assigned forward Michael Mersch and defenseman Paul LaDue to Ontario.

The 26-year-old Campbell (born Jan. 9, 1992) is a 6-2, 197-pound native of Port Huron, Mich., who has appeared in 26 games with the Reign this season, posting an 11-10-4 record, 2.83 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Acquired from Dallas for Nick Ebert on June 25, 2016, Campbell appeared in one game last season for the Kings, stopping all five shots he faced in 20 minutes. Last season for Ontario he set career-highs in all major categories, posting a record of 31-15-6 with a .914 save percentage, 2.52 goals-against average and five shutouts. Among AHL goaltenders he ranked first in wins, second in minutes played (3,072), tied for second in shutouts and fourth in saves.

LaDue appeared in seven games during his recall, recording three points (2-1=3) and a plus-2 rating. Mersch did not appear in any games during his first recall of the season.

The Kings host the Dallas Stars tonight at 7:30 p.m., returning home after a season-long seven-game road trip. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports West and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 7 p.m.

