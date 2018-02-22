Hockey, Hops and Hope Returns March 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins and Easterseals Michigan are partnering for the seventh annual Hockey, Hops and Hope (formerly Corks, Pucks and Brews), a wine and craft beer tasting fundraiser to be held on Tuesday, March 6 from 6:30-9 p.m. at The Sharpe Collection Jaguar Land Rover Showroom (1030 28th St SE).

Griffins players and coaches will serve over 100 varieties of wine and craft beer samples to guests at the event, which will feature live music, a strolling dinner and silent and live auctions. Items up for bid include Chicago Cubs VIP packages consisting of four tickets, food and parking for an upcoming game; Griffins packages; a University of Michigan ultimate tailgate package featuring food, parking and four tickets for an upcoming football game; the weekend use of a brand new BMW, Mini, Land Rover or Jaguar; golf packages; vacation packages; casino packages; wine and beer tours; gift cards and more.

"Hockey, Hops and Hope has become a staple of our community outreach," Griffins vice president of community relations and broadcasting Bob Kaser said. "It's a unique event and an awful lot of fun for all involved, especially our players and coaches. We take great pride in working closely with our passionate friends at Easterseals, who inspire us in our desire to assist in raising money and awareness for this great cause."

Flagstar Bank returns as the presenting sponsor of the event. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $50 per person (or $80 for two) at eastersealsmichigan.com or by phone at (616) 942-2081. All proceeds from the event will benefit Easterseals Michigan programs and services right here in West Michigan.

"We value our longstanding partnership with the Grand Rapids Griffins," Easterseals Michigan president and CEO Brent Wirth said. "Their support is tremendously important to the children and families whose lives benefit from the exceptional services they receive here at Easterseals."

About Easterseals Michigan

For nearly 100 years, Easterseals Michigan has been the indispensable resource helping to define and change the way people live with, and view, disability. As a leader in addressing the disabilities of the 21st century that affect 1 in 4 individuals and their families, Easterseals Michigan empowers more than 12,000 people annually to live more independent lives.

Whether the challenge is behavioral, physical, social or intellectual, Easterseals Michigan adapts to the unique needs of each person. With locations in Auburn Hills, Center Line, Royal Oak, Pontiac, Southfield, Waterford, Walled Lake, Flint and Grand Rapids, Easterseals continues to grow and adapt to the needs of local communities.

Through a continuum of services including, but not limited to, early childhood intervention, substance abuse services, occupational therapy, senior services and recreational programs including the Miracle League of Michigan and Miracle Dance, Easterseals Michigan creates life-changing solutions so that people with disabilities can thrive in their own communities.

