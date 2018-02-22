San Antonio Recalls Forward Julien Nantel and Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced that forward Julien Nantel and defenseman Nolan De Jong have been recalled from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
Nantel has recorded seven points (6g/1a) in 41 contests with the Silver and Black, while adding seven points (2g/5a) in nine games with the Eagles this season.
De Jong has appeared in 48 games with the Eagles this season, recording seven points (2g/5a) and 22 penalty minutes. The former 2013 seventh-round draft pick by the Minnesota Wild spent the previous four seasons with the University of Michigan, tallying 39 points (4g/35a) in 124 contests.
The Rampage continue their annual Rodeo Road Trip when they take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8:05 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. San Antonio will play its next four games on the road before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to host the Wolves for the 15th annual Rampage Military Appreciation Night, presented by Grunt Style. Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
