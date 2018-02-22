Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lettieri, 23, has skated in 37 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points, along with 21 penalty minutes. He leads Hartford in goals and ranks second on the team in power play goals (seven) in 2017-18. At the time he was initially recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 28, Lettieri was tied for fifth among AHL rookies in goals (12) and was tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points (21) this season.

The 5-11, 195-pounder has skated in 16 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and four assists for five points. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Detroit, and he registered his first career NHL assist on Jan. 7 at Vegas.

The Excelsior, Minnesota, native was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017.

