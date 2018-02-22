Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lettieri, 23, has skated in 37 AHL games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points, along with 21 penalty minutes. He leads Hartford in goals and ranks second on the team in power play goals (seven) in 2017-18. At the time he was initially recalled by the Rangers on Dec. 28, Lettieri was tied for fifth among AHL rookies in goals (12) and was tied for 10th among AHL rookies in points (21) this season.
The 5-11, 195-pounder has skated in 16 games with the Rangers this season, registering one goal and four assists for five points. He tallied his first career NHL goal/point while making his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at Detroit, and he registered his first career NHL assist on Jan. 7 at Vegas.
The Excelsior, Minnesota, native was signed by the Rangers as an undrafted free agent on March 27, 2017.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2018
- Hockey, Hops and Hope Returns March 6 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Begin Two-Game Weekend Hosting Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sadowy and McCarron Rejoin Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways" - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Antonio Recalls Forward Julien Nantel and Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners' Drive Hinges on Work, Accountability, and Staff Direction - Tucson Roadrunners
- Proteau: Things Looking up for Johnsson as Marlies Star Sets Sights on Earning Job with Leafs - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Acquires Selleck from Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Recall Jack Campbell, Assign Michael Mersch and Paul LaDue to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Saturday's Game Time Changed - Utica Comets
- Jets Recall Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Pokka Making His Mark Early on in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Fall to Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Overpower Milwaukee 6-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.