Roadrunners Continue Home Stand against San Antonio this Weekend
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, are set to begin another home weekend at Tucson Arena, welcoming the San Antonio Rampage to town for affairs on Friday and Saturday night.
Fans can start the weekend by enjoying $2 draft beers at concession stands as a part of $2 Beer Night.
Saturday is Cancer Awareness Night featuring a cowbell giveaway courtesy of Fox 11 Tucson. Additionally, all are encouraged to grab an 'I Fight For' Hockey Fights Cancer sign upon entrance of the building, within the breezeway. Those electing to pick one up are then suggested to fill in the name of someone who has been affected by cancer or a cause they support in raising awareness.
This is the first and only trip to Tucson this season for San Antonio, top affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. Last month the two sides met for a series in Texas with the first place Roadrunners earning 2-1 victories in overtime both nights. Both games this weekend will begin at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. For more information on the club, call 866-774-6253 or visit the team offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson.
