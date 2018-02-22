Florida Panthers Acquire F Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired forward Frank Vatrano from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a third-round pick at the 2018 NHL Draft.

"Frank is a talented, versatile forward who can score goals, contribute offensively and add to the depth of our forward group," Tallon said. "He's a young player who is still improving and has the ability to support our core group right now and for many years to come."

Vatrano, 23, has appeared in 108 career NHL games, producing 31 points (20-11-31). The 5-foot-9, 201-pound native of East Longmeadow, Mass., recorded his first 10-goal campaign in the NHL in 2016-17. This season, Vatrano has posted two goals over 25 games.

During his American Hockey League career, Vatrano has recorded 39 goals and 58 points in 43 games with the Providence Bruins (2014-17).

Vatrano was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent on March 13, 2015.

