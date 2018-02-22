Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q

February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host "Carter Camper Bobblehead Night" tomorrow, February 23rd at 7:00 pm, when the team takes on the Stockton Heat at The Q. The first 10,000 fans will take home a miniature version of the Rocky River native, presented by 811: Know Before You Dig & Dominion.

Camper, 28, has appeared in each of the Monsters' 52 games during his first season with Cleveland and currently leads the team in points (40) and assists (29), while supplying the third-most goals with 11 on the campaign. In addition to having a heavy presence at the top of the team's statistical categories, the eighth-year veteran forward also notched his 300th career AHL point on February 4th and previously played in his 400th career AHL game on December 20th in a home win against the Iowa Wild.

Prior to his professional career, Camper supplied 69-114-183 with 85 penalty minutes and a +48 rating in 156 appearances spanning four seasons at Miami (OH) University from 2007-11. During his senior season with the RedHawks in 2010-11, Camper wore the captain's "C", was named to the CCHA First All-Star Team, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top collegiate hockey player, was named the CCHA's Scholar-Athlete of the Year and helped Miami claim the CCHA Championship.

Prior to his collegiate career, Camper posted 23-48-71 with 40 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 56 USHL appearances for the Lincoln Stars during the 2006-07 season and in parts of two seasons with the NAHL's Cleveland Barons from 2004-06, Camper tallied 45-74-119 with 38 penalty minutes and an even rating in 111 appearances.

Additionally, tomorrow's game is a 1-2-3 Friday at The Q as all Monsters fans will be able to enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 beers (select 12-14 oz).

Fans of all ages are encouraged to come out and drop the puck with the Monsters as tickets are still available and start as low as $10! For more information, visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets today!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



Images from this story

American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.