Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host "Carter Camper Bobblehead Night" tomorrow, February 23rd at 7:00 pm, when the team takes on the Stockton Heat at The Q. The first 10,000 fans will take home a miniature version of the Rocky River native, presented by 811: Know Before You Dig & Dominion.
Camper, 28, has appeared in each of the Monsters' 52 games during his first season with Cleveland and currently leads the team in points (40) and assists (29), while supplying the third-most goals with 11 on the campaign. In addition to having a heavy presence at the top of the team's statistical categories, the eighth-year veteran forward also notched his 300th career AHL point on February 4th and previously played in his 400th career AHL game on December 20th in a home win against the Iowa Wild.
Prior to his professional career, Camper supplied 69-114-183 with 85 penalty minutes and a +48 rating in 156 appearances spanning four seasons at Miami (OH) University from 2007-11. During his senior season with the RedHawks in 2010-11, Camper wore the captain's "C", was named to the CCHA First All-Star Team, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top collegiate hockey player, was named the CCHA's Scholar-Athlete of the Year and helped Miami claim the CCHA Championship.
Prior to his collegiate career, Camper posted 23-48-71 with 40 penalty minutes and a +24 rating in 56 USHL appearances for the Lincoln Stars during the 2006-07 season and in parts of two seasons with the NAHL's Cleveland Barons from 2004-06, Camper tallied 45-74-119 with 38 penalty minutes and an even rating in 111 appearances.
Additionally, tomorrow's game is a 1-2-3 Friday at The Q as all Monsters fans will be able to enjoy $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs, and $3 beers (select 12-14 oz).
Fans of all ages are encouraged to come out and drop the puck with the Monsters as tickets are still available and start as low as $10! For more information, visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets today!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
Images from this story
|
Carter Camper Bobblehead
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2018
- Hockey, Hops and Hope Returns March 6 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Begin Two-Game Weekend Hosting Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sadowy and McCarron Rejoin Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways" - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Antonio Recalls Forward Julien Nantel and Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners' Drive Hinges on Work, Accountability, and Staff Direction - Tucson Roadrunners
- Proteau: Things Looking up for Johnsson as Marlies Star Sets Sights on Earning Job with Leafs - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Acquires Selleck from Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Recall Jack Campbell, Assign Michael Mersch and Paul LaDue to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Saturday's Game Time Changed - Utica Comets
- Jets Recall Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Pokka Making His Mark Early on in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Fall to Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Overpower Milwaukee 6-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.