Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions

February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD, February 22, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has recalled forward Dan DeSalvo from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, and has traded forward Eric Selleck to the Belleville Senators in exchange for future considerations.

DeSalvo, a third-year pro out of Bowling Green University, has played in 28 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists for six points, and serving 18 minutes in penalties. After being loaned to the Oilers January 27, DeSalvo registered four goals and four assists for eight points, along with six PIM, in ten ECHL games. He signed an AHL contract with the Wolf Pack July 10, 2017.

Selleck, an eighth-year man who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 28, 2017, has three goals and 46 penalty minutes in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this year.

The Wolf Pack return home to the XL Center this Friday, February 23 for a 7:15 PM contest vs. Hershey. As at all Friday-night Wolf Pack home games, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

