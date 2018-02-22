'Canes Recall Jooris from Charlotte
February 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled right wing Josh Jooris from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.
Jooris, 27, has registered six points (3g, 3a) in 30 games with the Hurricanes this season. The 6'1", 187-pound right wing made his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 17 at Edmonton and scored his first Hurricanes goals with two goals at Toronto on Oct. 26. Jooris has earned 55 points (23g, 32a) in 203 career NHL games with Calgary, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina. The Burlington, Ont., native registered three assists in five games with the Checkers this season and has earned 30 points (11g, 19a) in 80 career AHL games with Charlotte, Abbotsford and Adirondack.
The Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network). For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2018
- Roadrunners Continue Home Stand against San Antonio this Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- 'Canes Recall Jooris from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Hockey, Hops and Hope Returns March 6 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Begin Two-Game Weekend Hosting Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sadowy and McCarron Rejoin Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Announce "31 Days of Giveaways" - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Antonio Recalls Forward Julien Nantel and Defenseman Nolan De Jong from Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Roadrunners' Drive Hinges on Work, Accountability, and Staff Direction - Tucson Roadrunners
- Proteau: Things Looking up for Johnsson as Marlies Star Sets Sights on Earning Job with Leafs - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Acquires Selleck from Hartford - Belleville Senators
- Monsters to Host Carter Camper Bobblehead Night at the Q - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Announce Player Transactions - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Recall Jack Campbell, Assign Michael Mersch and Paul LaDue to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Saturday's Game Time Changed - Utica Comets
- Jets Recall Tucker Poolman from the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Pokka Making His Mark Early on in Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Fall to Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Overpower Milwaukee 6-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.