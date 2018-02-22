'Canes Recall Jooris from Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Ron Francis, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled right wing Josh Jooris from the American Hockey League's (AHL) Charlotte Checkers.

Jooris, 27, has registered six points (3g, 3a) in 30 games with the Hurricanes this season. The 6'1", 187-pound right wing made his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 17 at Edmonton and scored his first Hurricanes goals with two goals at Toronto on Oct. 26. Jooris has earned 55 points (23g, 32a) in 203 career NHL games with Calgary, NY Rangers, Arizona and Carolina. The Burlington, Ont., native registered three assists in five games with the Checkers this season and has earned 30 points (11g, 19a) in 80 career AHL games with Charlotte, Abbotsford and Adirondack.

The Hurricanes host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at PNC Arena (7:30 p.m., FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports GO, Hurricanes Radio Network).

