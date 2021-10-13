San Diego Gulls to Partner with 3STEPS4WARD

October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has entered a partnership with 3STEPS4WARD, a full-service, technology-savvy marketing group, to honor veteran service military members and veteran owned small businesses during the 2021-22 season.

"The 3STEPS4WARD team is honored to partner with the San Diego Gulls and is proud to spotlight military veterans and their businesses with the "Military Hero of the Game"," said 3STEPS4WARD Founder and CEO Douglas Younger III. "This partnership will further our vision of helping veteran owned small businesses increase their visibility and enhance growth. We encourage local military veteran entrepreneurs to reach out and express interest to take their business to the next level."

3STEPS4WARD will honor a military veteran at every Gulls home game during the "Military Hero of the Game" when a honoree will be announced at Pechanga Arena San Diego and presented a "Challenge Coin" medal to recognize their service. In addition, 3STEPS4WARD will spotlight and present an award to a veteran-owned small business owner in a monthly ceremony. This award grants opportunity to compete in the 2021-2022 San Diego Gulls Business Alliance Pitch Competition during the last month of the regular season, offering local veteran business owners a chance to gain publicity, receive mentorship and secure funding & complimentary marketing services for their business.

"We are excited to partner with such an innovative and community driven organization like 3STEPS4WARD," said Greg Zweig, San Diego Gulls Director of Corporate Partnerships. "As an organization, we feel like you can never shine enough light on the job and sacrifice that our military men and women make. This partnership allows us to directly focus on the military community by giving back to them and letting them know we appreciate the service and sacrifice that they make for us daily. Through this partnership, the Gulls will help showcase the growing veteran owned business community here in the greater San Diego area and we're excited to launch this program in advance of our annual Military Weekend beginning November 6th."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.