Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season
October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild, in partnership with iHeartRadio and Mediacom, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season.
For the ninth consecutive season, 1460 AM and 106.3 FM KXNO will be the home of Wild Hockey in Des Moines, broadcasting a minimum of 65 regular season games live on the station in their entirety. All Iowa Wild games this season will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's website and app. KXNO has served as the Wild's flagship station since the team's opening campaign in 2013.
"After the 2020-21 shortened season, we're thrilled to get Iowa Wild hockey back on the airwaves for a full slate of AHL games," said KXNO Program Director Andrew Downs. "We're tremendously proud of our partnership with the Wild and are delighted to bring our listeners all the action this season."
"Hockey Gone Wild" will also return to KXNO Radio. The monthly hockey talk show will air seven times throughout the season, running from 7-8 p.m. The show features player and coach interviews, features on Wild players, in-depth hockey talk and more.
Hockey Gone Wild dates (subject to change*):
Oct. 20, 2021
Nov. 17, 2021
Dec. 15, 2021
Jan. 12, 2022
Feb. 9, 2022
Mar. 23, 2022
Apr. 20, 2022
"We are excited to partner again with 1460 KXNO and iHeart Media for the 2021-22 season," said Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations Allie Brown. "They've been an instrumental supporter of the Wild since day one. It's an exciting year for our fans, and we can't wait for them to get to know Ben [Gislason] throughout the season as our new voice of the Iowa Wild."
With Joe O'Donnell's elevation to radio voice of the Minnesota Wild, Ben Gislason takes over play-by-play duties for Iowa Wild games. Gislason called 26 Iowa games over the last three seasons on a part-time basis, including 13 in 2020-21 while serving as Iowa's Manager of Media Relations. The Burnsville, Minn. native is in his second season with the Minnesota Wild organization after spending three seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). With the Buccaneers, Gislason served as play-by-play voice of the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and earned 2019 USHL Media Team of the Year honors. He will also serve as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for all Iowa Wild TV broadcasts.
Select Iowa Wild games will be broadcasted on MC22 again this season. During the past eight seasons, the Wild have partnered with Mediacom to bring Wild Hockey to everyone across Central Iowa. In the 2021-22 season, MC22 will broadcast eight Wild home games. Former Minnesota North Star and standout at the University of Minnesota, Pat Micheletti, will again serve as color commentator on the broadcast for select games.
TV Games on MC22:
Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Rockford
Fri., Nov. 19 vs. Tucson
Wed., Dec. 29 vs. Colorado
Fri., Jan. 28 vs. San Diego
Fri., Feb. 4 vs. Rockford
Thurs., Feb. 10 vs. Grand Rapids
Sat., Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba
Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Texas
AHLTV, brought to you by Explore Minnesota, returns for the 2021-22 season. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV. AHLTV subscriptions, which include live and archived games, will begin at just $44.99 (US) for the entire 2021-22 regular season.
AHL opening weekend games are free to view on AHLTV. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV and register for a free AHLTV account to purchase subscriptions for the 2021-22 regular season.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021
- Canucks Ink Schilling and Brubacher to AHL Deals - Abbotsford Canucks
- Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Renew Television Partnership with Nexstar Inc. - Utica Comets
- All Systems Go for Jets and Moose with 2021 Home Opening Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph from WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls to Partner with 3STEPS4WARD - San Diego Gulls
- Megna Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Radio Broadcast & Audio Streaming Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon - Utica Comets
- Belleville Senators Seeking Rental Properties for Players - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Moves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season
- Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 24
- Iowa Storms Back to Top Rockford 4-3 in Overtime at Xtream Arena
- Iowa Wild Announces Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup
- Iowa Falls in Preseason Opener to Rockford 3-0 at Xtream Arena