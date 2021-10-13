Iowa Wild Announces Broadcast Schedule for 2021-22 Season

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild, in partnership with iHeartRadio and Mediacom, announced today the broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season.

For the ninth consecutive season, 1460 AM and 106.3 FM KXNO will be the home of Wild Hockey in Des Moines, broadcasting a minimum of 65 regular season games live on the station in their entirety. All Iowa Wild games this season will be streamed live on iHeartRadio's website and app. KXNO has served as the Wild's flagship station since the team's opening campaign in 2013.

"After the 2020-21 shortened season, we're thrilled to get Iowa Wild hockey back on the airwaves for a full slate of AHL games," said KXNO Program Director Andrew Downs. "We're tremendously proud of our partnership with the Wild and are delighted to bring our listeners all the action this season."

"Hockey Gone Wild" will also return to KXNO Radio. The monthly hockey talk show will air seven times throughout the season, running from 7-8 p.m. The show features player and coach interviews, features on Wild players, in-depth hockey talk and more.

Hockey Gone Wild dates (subject to change*):

Oct. 20, 2021

Nov. 17, 2021

Dec. 15, 2021

Jan. 12, 2022

Feb. 9, 2022

Mar. 23, 2022

Apr. 20, 2022

"We are excited to partner again with 1460 KXNO and iHeart Media for the 2021-22 season," said Iowa Wild Vice President of Business Operations Allie Brown. "They've been an instrumental supporter of the Wild since day one. It's an exciting year for our fans, and we can't wait for them to get to know Ben [Gislason] throughout the season as our new voice of the Iowa Wild."

With Joe O'Donnell's elevation to radio voice of the Minnesota Wild, Ben Gislason takes over play-by-play duties for Iowa Wild games. Gislason called 26 Iowa games over the last three seasons on a part-time basis, including 13 in 2020-21 while serving as Iowa's Manager of Media Relations. The Burnsville, Minn. native is in his second season with the Minnesota Wild organization after spending three seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). With the Buccaneers, Gislason served as play-by-play voice of the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and earned 2019 USHL Media Team of the Year honors. He will also serve as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for all Iowa Wild TV broadcasts.

Select Iowa Wild games will be broadcasted on MC22 again this season. During the past eight seasons, the Wild have partnered with Mediacom to bring Wild Hockey to everyone across Central Iowa. In the 2021-22 season, MC22 will broadcast eight Wild home games. Former Minnesota North Star and standout at the University of Minnesota, Pat Micheletti, will again serve as color commentator on the broadcast for select games.

TV Games on MC22:

Sat., Oct. 23 vs. Rockford

Fri., Nov. 19 vs. Tucson

Wed., Dec. 29 vs. Colorado

Fri., Jan. 28 vs. San Diego

Fri., Feb. 4 vs. Rockford

Thurs., Feb. 10 vs. Grand Rapids

Sat., Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba

Sat., Apr. 23 vs. Texas

AHLTV, brought to you by Explore Minnesota, returns for the 2021-22 season. AHLTV features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV. AHLTV subscriptions, which include live and archived games, will begin at just $44.99 (US) for the entire 2021-22 regular season.

AHL opening weekend games are free to view on AHLTV. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV and register for a free AHLTV account to purchase subscriptions for the 2021-22 regular season.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

