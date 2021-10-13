Comets Renew Television Partnership with Nexstar Inc.

Utica, NY - Comets President Robert Esche announced today that the Comets have once again partnered with local broadcaster Nexstar Inc, for the 2021-22 season. All 36 Comets home games, as well as any home postseason games, will be broadcast live on WPNY channel 12 (Spectrum Cable), in both standard and high definition, and will be available over the air on channel 20.2. WPNY is the Mynetwork TV affiliate for the Mohawk Valley. WPNY is also available via the Spectrum streaming app. The station is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc. and is a sister station to WUTR and WFXV.

This season marks the second year the Comets will broadcast home games following up on the success 2020-21 season that saw the team broadcast every home game live from the Adirondack Bank Center. The Comets enter the upcoming season with a new NHL partner after signing a 10-year affiliation with the New Jersey Devils. The team plans on taking an in-depth look into the team and coaching staff during each broadcast which will give fans a unique behind the scenes perspective on the players that comprise the Utica Comets. The games will be broadcast by Voice of the Utica Comets Jason Shaya who enters his 17th season as a play-by-play broadcaster and second with Utica. Joining Shaya throughout the season will be numerous local hockey experts to deliver insightful analysis.

In addition to WPNY, fans can watch all Comets home and away contests on AHLTV, which can be streamed on any PC/Mac, iOS/Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV or Amazon Fire TV. Fans can also tune in to Galaxy's KROCK 94.9, the official radio station of the Comets, where Michael Lehr will call Comets' home games. Finally, fans can tune in via the Comets live Twitter game day feed for up-to-the-minute game day statistics.

"We are excited to renew our relationship with the premiere sports entertainment program in our community.", said Stephen Ventura, Vice President and General Manager, WFXV and WPNY. "These broadcasts will give our community to enjoy Comets hockey when they can't get to a game in person."

"I am extremely excited to continue our partnership with Nexstar and WPNY and bring Comets hockey to homes throughout the Mohawk Valley," said Comets President Robert Esche. "We look forward to working with Nexstar to expand and grow our brand while connecting with fans outside of the Adirondack Bank Center."

