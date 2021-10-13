Canucks Ink Schilling and Brubacher to AHL Deals

Abbotsford, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defencemen Cameron Schilling and Adam Brubacher, both to one-year AHL contracts.

Schilling, 33, played in his 10th AHL season in 2020-21 with the Hershey Bears, leading team defencemen in scoring with 19 points (four goals, 15 assists). He also collected his 200th career AHL point (an assist) on May 2 vs Lehigh Valley, and was named to the 2020-21 AHL North Division All-Star Team.

The 6'3, 190-pound defencemen ranks 65th among AHL defencemen in all-time games played (575), and has skated in 10 career NHL games between the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets. A native of Carmel, Indiana, Schilling has posted 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) over 36 career AHL Calder Cup Playoff games.

Brubacher, 25, participated in his first professional season in 2020-21, skating in seven AHL games with the Manitoba Moose, recording two goals.

The 6'4, 205-pound defender served as captain during his senior year at Rochester Institute of Technology (AHA), ranking second on the team in points (24) while leading Tigers' defencemen in goals (four) and assists (24).

A native of Elmira, Ontario, Brubacher spent the 2015-16 season in the BCHL, splitting games between the Prince George Spruce Kings (41) and Powell River Kings (17), while leading league defencemen in goals (18).

