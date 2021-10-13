Penguins Weekly

American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Preseason Rewind

The results of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's three preseason games were split right down the middle, as the Penguins amassed a 1-1-1-0 record during their exhibition slate. Though the results will not impact the league standings, the games were never short on excitement. All three preseason contests were decided by one goal. Third-year pro Jan Drozg paced the Penguins with three goals, but the real standout of the preseason was rookie Sam Houde. The 21-year-old racked up five assists in three exhibition games, all of which were primary assists. Houde's performance kept him in the conversation to make the team amidst a crowded competition for roster spots. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's current opening-night roster projects to have nine rookies, including highly touted draft picks Sam Poulin, Nathan Légaré and Filip Hållander as well as 2021 NCAA National Champion Filip Lindberg.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins officially begin their 2021-22 regular season at home against their PA Turnpike Rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. This marks the third time that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will play its home opener against Lehigh Valley, the last of which was a 6-4 win for the Penguins in 2015. Saturday's game will feature a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

Sunday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton quickly goes back to work after its season opener with another home game, a Sunday matinée against the returning Charlotte Checkers. Charlotte, now affiliated with the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken, opted out of the 2020-21 AHL season. The Checkers are also still technically the reigning Calder Cup Champions, having hoisted the AHL's ultimate prize in 2019. Sunday's meeting is the first Kids Free Sunday of the season, for which children ages 14 and under get can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Ice Chips

- During Saturday's season opener, AHL official Katie Guay will become the first woman to serve as a referee for an AHL game.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 11-10-1-0 all-time in its season openers and 11-9-2-0 in home openers.

- Penguins coaches J.D. Forrest and Kevin Porter were both given two-year contract extensions that run through 2023-24.

- Rookie Sam Poulin was drafted in the first round of the 2019 Draft by Pittsburgh. The last player taken in the first round by Pittsburgh to suit up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was Derrick Pouliot in April of 2017.

DIVISION ALIGNMENTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2020-21 RECORDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Pts%

Bridgeport IslandersÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8 - 14 - 2 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â .375

Charlotte CheckersÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â did not play

Hartford Wolf PackÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14 - 9 - 1 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .604

Hershey BearsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24 - 7 - 2 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .758

Lehigh Valley PhantomsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 18 - 7 - 4 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .672

Providence BruinsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15 - 6 - 2 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â .680

Springfield ThunderbirdsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â did not play

W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINSÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 13 - 13 - 4 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â .500

ROOKIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PosÂ Â Â Â AgeÂ Â Â Â DraftedÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Filip HållanderÂ Â Â Â Â Â LWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 21Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2nd round (58), 2018

Sam HoudeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CÂ Â Â Â Â Â 21Â Â Â Â Â 5th round (133), 2018

Nathan LégaréÂ Â Â Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3rd round (74), 2019

Filip LindbergÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7th round (197), 2019

Tommy NappierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 23Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â n/a

Kyle OlsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4th round (122), 2017

Chris OrtizÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â DÂ Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â n/a

Sam PoulinÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LWÂ Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1st round (21), 2019

Valtteri PuustinenÂ Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7th round (203), 2019

GOALIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Pro Stats:Â GPÂ Â Â Â W-L-OTÂ Â Â Â GAAÂ Â Â Â SV%Â Â Â Shutouts

Alex D'OrioÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 54Â Â Â Â 20-25-4Â Â Â Â 3.10Â Â Â Â Â Â .895Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

Louis DomingueÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 286 Â Â 126-112-20Â Â Â 2.92Â Â Â Â Â Â .905Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12

Filip LindbergÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -

Tommy NappierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â 3-7-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.94Â Â Â Â Â Â .896Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OPPONENTÂ Â Â Â LOCATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TIMEÂ Â Â Â Â Â

Sat, Oct. 16Â Â Â Â Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 17Â Â Â CharlotteÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â Â Â 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Oct. 11Â Â (C) Radim ZohornaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Oct. 12Â Â Â (RW) Anthony AngelloÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT

Tue, Oct. 12Â Â Â (LW) Drew O'ConnorÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT

Wed, Oct. 13Â Â Â (D) Pierre-Olivier JosephÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT

Wed, Oct. 13Â Â Â (RW) Anthony AngelloÂ Â Â Â Reassigned from PIT

