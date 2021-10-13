Penguins Weekly
October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Preseason Rewind
The results of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's three preseason games were split right down the middle, as the Penguins amassed a 1-1-1-0 record during their exhibition slate. Though the results will not impact the league standings, the games were never short on excitement. All three preseason contests were decided by one goal. Third-year pro Jan Drozg paced the Penguins with three goals, but the real standout of the preseason was rookie Sam Houde. The 21-year-old racked up five assists in three exhibition games, all of which were primary assists. Houde's performance kept him in the conversation to make the team amidst a crowded competition for roster spots. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's current opening-night roster projects to have nine rookies, including highly touted draft picks Sam Poulin, Nathan Légaré and Filip Hållander as well as 2021 NCAA National Champion Filip Lindberg.
The Week Ahead
Saturday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley
The Penguins officially begin their 2021-22 regular season at home against their PA Turnpike Rival, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. This marks the third time that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will play its home opener against Lehigh Valley, the last of which was a 6-4 win for the Penguins in 2015. Saturday's game will feature a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
Sunday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton quickly goes back to work after its season opener with another home game, a Sunday matinée against the returning Charlotte Checkers. Charlotte, now affiliated with the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken, opted out of the 2020-21 AHL season. The Checkers are also still technically the reigning Calder Cup Champions, having hoisted the AHL's ultimate prize in 2019. Sunday's meeting is the first Kids Free Sunday of the season, for which children ages 14 and under get can attend the game for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Ice Chips
- During Saturday's season opener, AHL official Katie Guay will become the first woman to serve as a referee for an AHL game.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 11-10-1-0 all-time in its season openers and 11-9-2-0 in home openers.
- Penguins coaches J.D. Forrest and Kevin Porter were both given two-year contract extensions that run through 2023-24.
- Rookie Sam Poulin was drafted in the first round of the 2019 Draft by Pittsburgh. The last player taken in the first round by Pittsburgh to suit up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was Derrick Pouliot in April of 2017.
DIVISION ALIGNMENTÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2020-21 RECORDÂ Â Â Â Â Â Pts%
Bridgeport IslandersÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8 - 14 - 2 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â .375
Charlotte CheckersÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â did not play
Hartford Wolf PackÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 14 - 9 - 1 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .604
Hershey BearsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 24 - 7 - 2 - 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .758
Lehigh Valley PhantomsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 18 - 7 - 4 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â .672
Providence BruinsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 15 - 6 - 2 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â .680
Springfield ThunderbirdsÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â did not play
W-B/SCRANTON PENGUINSÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 13 - 13 - 4 - 2Â Â Â Â Â Â .500
ROOKIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â PosÂ Â Â Â AgeÂ Â Â Â DraftedÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Filip HållanderÂ Â Â Â Â Â LWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 21Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2nd round (58), 2018
Sam HoudeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â CÂ Â Â Â Â Â 21Â Â Â Â Â 5th round (133), 2018
Nathan LégaréÂ Â Â Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3rd round (74), 2019
Filip LindbergÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7th round (197), 2019
Tommy NappierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 23Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â n/a
Kyle OlsonÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4th round (122), 2017
Chris OrtizÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â DÂ Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â n/a
Sam PoulinÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LWÂ Â Â Â Â 20Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1st round (21), 2019
Valtteri PuustinenÂ Â Â RWÂ Â Â Â Â 22Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7th round (203), 2019
GOALIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Pro Stats:Â GPÂ Â Â Â W-L-OTÂ Â Â Â GAAÂ Â Â Â SV%Â Â Â Shutouts
Alex D'OrioÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 54Â Â Â Â 20-25-4Â Â Â Â 3.10Â Â Â Â Â Â .895Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1
Louis DomingueÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 286 Â Â 126-112-20Â Â Â 2.92Â Â Â Â Â Â .905Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 12
Filip LindbergÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â -
Tommy NappierÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â Â Â 3-7-0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2.94Â Â Â Â Â Â .896Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0
UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE
DATEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OPPONENTÂ Â Â Â LOCATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TIMEÂ Â Â Â Â Â
Sat, Oct. 16Â Â Â Â Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â Â Â 6:05 p.m.
Sun, Oct. 17Â Â Â CharlotteÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â Â Â 3:05 p.m.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
Mon, Oct. 11Â Â (C) Radim ZohornaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Reassigned from PIT
Tue, Oct. 12Â Â Â (RW) Anthony AngelloÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT
Tue, Oct. 12Â Â Â (LW) Drew O'ConnorÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT
Wed, Oct. 13Â Â Â (D) Pierre-Olivier JosephÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled by PIT
Wed, Oct. 13Â Â Â (RW) Anthony AngelloÂ Â Â Â Reassigned from PIT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021
- Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Renew Television Partnership with Nexstar Inc. - Utica Comets
- All Systems Go for Jets and Moose with 2021 Home Opening Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph from WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls to Partner with 3STEPS4WARD - San Diego Gulls
- Megna Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Radio Broadcast & Audio Streaming Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon - Utica Comets
- Belleville Senators Seeking Rental Properties for Players - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Moves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Weekly
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph from WBS
- Penguins Fall in Overtime of Preseason Finale
- Pittsburgh Assigs Chaput, Riikola to WBS
- Exciting, Fight-Filled Game Ends with 5-4 Penguins Loss