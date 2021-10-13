Phantoms Announce Training Camp Moves

October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions:

Kirill Ustimenko (G) - Re-assigned by the Philadelphia Flyers to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Nick Master (F) - Released from PTO and returned to Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Quinn Schmiemann (D) - Released from ATO and returned to the Kamlopps Blazers of the WHL.

Jackson van de Leest (D) - Released from ATO and returned to the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL.

The Phantoms Training Camp roster now stands at 26 players entering tonight's preseason finale against the Hershey Bears.

5 Adam Clendening - D

6 Linus Hogberg - D

8 Mason Millman - D

9 Cal O'Reilly - C

15 Maksim Sushko - RW

16 Matt Strome - F

17 German Rubtsov - C

18 Jackson Cates - C

19 Isaac Ratcliffe - LW

20 Max Willman - F

21 Linus Sandin - RW

22 Logan Day - D

23 Morgan Frost - C

24 Brennan Saulnier - F

25 Connor Bunnaman - C

26 Gerry Mayhew - C

27 Samu Tuomaala - RW

29 Wyatte Wylie - D

40 Ryan MacKinnon - D

42 Hayden Hodgson - RW (Tryout)

44 Cam York - D

49 Garrett Wilson - RW

55 Nick Seeler - D

71 Tyson Foerster - RW

30 Samuel Ersson - G

32 Felix Sandstrom - G

The Phantoms wrap up the preseason on Wednesday night at PPL Center hosting Hershey for the fourth exhibition game encounter before the games will count "for real."

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.