Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears wrap up their three-game preseason schedule tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center. The Bears and Phantoms will battle 14 times in the 2021-22 regular season starting with their initial meeting on Oct. 17, 2021.

Hershey Bears (2-0-0-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1-2-0-0)

October 13, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Preseason Game #3 | PPL Center

Referees: Mike Zyla (4), Mike Dietrich (15)

Linesmen: C.J. Murray (81), Tom DellaFranco (71)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears edged the Lehigh Valley Phantoms by a 3-2 margin on Sunday night at GIANT Center in Hershey's lone preseason game on home ice. Eddie Wittchow scored his third goal of the preseason which later stood as the game-winner midway through the second period. Pheonix Copley stopped 10 of 12 Lehigh Valley shots to secure the victory in net. Mike Sgarbossa opened Hershey's scoring at 7:11 of the first period on a power play tally. Dylan McIlrath doubled the Bears' lead to 2-0 after converting on the rush at the 11:28 mark. Hershey's 2-0 lead at first intermission was accompanied by a 22-1 shots advantage. Wittchow converted at 13:02 of the second period for the Chocolate and White's eventual game-winning marker. Wyatte Wylie scored for Lehigh Valley at 18:12 of the middle stanza, and Linus Sandin brought the Phantoms within 3-2 courtesy of a 5-on-3 power play goal at 9:56 of the third period.

ROSTER UPDATES:

Earlier this week, the Bears announced the Training Camp cuts of goaltenders Ryan Bednard and Cedrick Andree, defensemen Jordan Subban and Chaz Reddekopp, as well as forward Yanick Turcotte. Bednard, Subban, and Turcotte were assigned to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, and Andree and Reddekopp were released from their tryouts and will report to South Carolina. Additionally, forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has been re-claimed on waivers by the Washington Capitals from the Buffalo Sabres and assigned to Hershey. Goaltender Zach Fucale, forward Garrett Pilon, and defenseman Michal Kempny have cleared waivers and joined Hershey's roster. Kempny was a member of Washington's 2018 Stanley Cup winning team, and has appeared in 232 NHL games.

PRESEASON FACTS:

Eddie Wittchow leads the Bears with three goals across two exhibition games. Wittchow scored twice last Friday in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted the eventual game-winner on Sunday night against Lehigh Valley...Hershey's power play started the preseason 3-for-their-first-6 after scoring on their first man-advantage chance on Sunday...Pheonix Copley played all 60 minutes in net on Sunday versus the Phantoms and denied 10 of 12 Lehigh Valley shots...Hershey newcomer Dylan McIlrath was only an assist shy of recording a Gordie Howe Hat-Trick on Sunday...The Bears have compiled six total fighting majors in six periods of exhibition play.

