Belleville Senators Seeking Rental Properties for Players

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are looking for additional rental accommodations for their players during the 2018-19 American Hockey League season.

Players require short term rental accommodations starting as soon as possible until at least the end of the AHL regular season (mid-April 2022), preferably with the option for a month-by-month agreement. Properties that are in close proximity to the CAA Arena are also preferred.

Any members of the community with appropriate rental properties available are asked to contact our team services coordinator, Fred Lemay (lemayf@bellevillesens.com) with HOUSING as the subject line. Please send information on the property you have available, including the following:

Address of the rental property

Asking rental cost (all-inclusive pricing with utilities and internet is preferred)

Photographs of the property

Other important information, including number of bedrooms/bathrooms, appliances etc.

Your willingness to offer furnished options

The Belleville Sens want to thank any interested property owners in advance for their assistance in helping the team get settled in the Bay of Quinte Region this season.

