Kraken Assign Alex True to Checkers
October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Seattle Kraken today assigned Alex True to the Checkers.
The forward returns to Charlotte after being called up prior to Seattle's game on Tuesday, though he did not dress for the Kraken's inaugural contest.
True joins the Checkers as they prepare to kick off the season Saturday in Hershey.
