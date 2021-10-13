Kraken Assign Alex True to Checkers

The Seattle Kraken today assigned Alex True to the Checkers.

The forward returns to Charlotte after being called up prior to Seattle's game on Tuesday, though he did not dress for the Kraken's inaugural contest.

True joins the Checkers as they prepare to kick off the season Saturday in Hershey.

