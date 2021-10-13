Phantoms Conclude Preseason

Lehigh Valley Phantoms left wing Isaac Ratcliffe vs. the Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley, PA - Isaac Ratcliffe had a power-play goal taken away via view review in the first period and the Phantoms couldn't break through against Zach Fucale in a 3-0 loss in the team's preseason finale at PPL Center.

Ratcliffe thought he had given the Phantoms a 1-0 lead early in the game after some zippy passing on the man advantage from Cam York and Morgan Frost. The referee signaled the puck had crossed the line and was a good goal. But the return of video-review this season burned the Phantoms in overturning the goal when the second look determined the puck had not fully crossed the line.

Ratclfife would later drop the gloves with Hershey's Ben Hawwerchuk after taking except to a hit. Ratcliffe scored the take-down in the quick scrap.

Ryan Dmowski picked up a rebound goal early in the second period for Hershey and Aliaksei Protas added to their lead with 7:15 left in the third period before Shane Gersich sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The Phantoms were 0-for-7 on the power play but were moving the puck well while developing their chemistry. Gerry Mayhew had several strong chances in the slot and on breakways but was unable to beat Zach Fucale who was one of the top goalies in the AHL last year. His 14-save shutout propelled the Bears to victory.

Felix Sandstrom was strong in net for the Phantoms registering 18 saves on the 20 shots he faced.

Ian Laperriere makes his official debut asa head coach on Saturday night when the Phantoms travel to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 6:05 p.m. for the regular-season opener. The Phantoms also play at Hershey this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. to commence play on the 25th Anniversary Season of the Phantoms franchise that began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996.

Phantoms season tickets, partial season plans, and single-game tickets are on sale now.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

Scoring Summary:

1st - No Scoring

2nd 2:21 - HER Dmowski (Morelli, Geisser)

3rd 12:45 - HER Protas (Unassisted)

3rd 17:39 - HER Gersich (Jonsson-Fjallby, Clark) (EN)

Shots: HER 21 - LV 14

PP: HER 0/2 - LV 0/7

Goalies:

HER Zach Fucale (W) (14/14)

LV Felix Sandstrom (L) (18/20)

Images from this story

