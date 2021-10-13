IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Radio Broadcast & Audio Streaming Schedule

October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced the radio and audio streaming broadcast schedule for the Rockford IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank for the 2021-22 season.

Mid-West Family and the IceHogs will showcase the future of the Chicago Blackhawks and stream every audio broadcast on all of Midwest Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and also featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture. Live broadcasts and on-demand audio streams for every game will also once again be available at IceHogs.com and the IceHogs app.

Join the IceHogs for a Fiesta Watch Party at the BMO Harris Bank Center to kick off the 2021-22 regular season this Friday, Oct. 15! Doors open at 5:30 and our season opener at Grand Rapids starts at 6 p.m. IceHogs merchandise will be on sale at the mobile Oink Outfitters stand and fans can also enjoy tacos, nachos and margaritas! Click HERE for more information on the Fiesta Watch Party!

The IceHogs open their 23rd season of hockey in the Stateline and their 15th campaign in the American Hockey League on Friday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins in Grand Rapids, Michigan and celebrate Opening Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. vs. the Griffins.

