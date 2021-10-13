Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach
October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club has hired Casey Torres as an Assistant Coach on the staff of Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Torres joins Knoblauch and Steve Smith, hired as an Assistant Coach in August, behind the Wolf Pack bench.
Torres joins the Wolf Pack after a lengthy scouting and coaching career in the OJHL, OHL, and NHL. Torres most recently served as a scout for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins for five seasons, joining the club prior to the 2016-17 campaign.
Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, where he was on the staff when the Penguins won the 2017 Stanley Cup, Torres spent time in the junior circuit in Canada. Torres served as an Assistant Coach for the OJHL's Kingston Voyageurs for five seasons, holding the position from 2007-08 through the 2011-12 season. Torres then served as a Video Coach for the team during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.
In addition to his time in the OJHL and the NHL, Torres spent two seasons in the OHL as a scout for the Peterborough Petes during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.
A native of Kingston, Ontario, Torres has also done work as a Skills Coach.
The Wolf Pack begin their 25th anniversary season on Friday, October 15th, when they play host to the Bridgeport Islanders on opening night. Opening weekend concludes two days later on October 17th when the Providence Bruins come to town.
Single game tickets for the 2021-22 Hartford Wolf Pack season are on-sale now! To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021
- Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Renew Television Partnership with Nexstar Inc. - Utica Comets
- All Systems Go for Jets and Moose with 2021 Home Opening Weekend - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pittsburgh Recalls P.O Joseph from WBS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Gulls to Partner with 3STEPS4WARD - San Diego Gulls
- Megna Recalled by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- IceHogs Announce 2021-22 Radio Broadcast & Audio Streaming Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Comets Sign Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon - Utica Comets
- Belleville Senators Seeking Rental Properties for Players - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms Announce Training Camp Moves - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach
- Wolf Pack Fall to Islanders 4-3 in Home Preseason Finale
- Hartford Wolf Pack Make Changes to Training Camp Roster
- New York Rangers Assign Six to Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster