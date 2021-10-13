Wolf Pack Hire Casey Torres as Assistant Coach

October 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club has hired Casey Torres as an Assistant Coach on the staff of Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. Torres joins Knoblauch and Steve Smith, hired as an Assistant Coach in August, behind the Wolf Pack bench.

Torres joins the Wolf Pack after a lengthy scouting and coaching career in the OJHL, OHL, and NHL. Torres most recently served as a scout for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins for five seasons, joining the club prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, where he was on the staff when the Penguins won the 2017 Stanley Cup, Torres spent time in the junior circuit in Canada. Torres served as an Assistant Coach for the OJHL's Kingston Voyageurs for five seasons, holding the position from 2007-08 through the 2011-12 season. Torres then served as a Video Coach for the team during the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons.

In addition to his time in the OJHL and the NHL, Torres spent two seasons in the OHL as a scout for the Peterborough Petes during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

A native of Kingston, Ontario, Torres has also done work as a Skills Coach.

The Wolf Pack begin their 25th anniversary season on Friday, October 15th, when they play host to the Bridgeport Islanders on opening night. Opening weekend concludes two days later on October 17th when the Providence Bruins come to town.

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 Hartford Wolf Pack season are on-sale now! To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.