All Systems Go for Jets and Moose with 2021 Home Opening Weekend

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Hockey Clubs will launch their long-awaited 2021-22 home seasons next week with the Jets starting their home schedule at Canada Life Centre against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., followed by a matchup with the Nashville Predators on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. The Moose will skate in front of home fans for the first time in 593 days when they face long-time rivals the Grand Rapids Griffins on Oct. 22 and 24 at Canada Life Centre, with faceoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

It's All Systems Go both on and off the ice for fans with in-game giveaways, the addition of on-ice projection, a sweetened pot for the Winnipeg Jets opening night 50/50, new signature concession features, a brand new Craft Beer Corner at Canada Life Centre, and live musical entertainment.

In-game giveaways

Canada Life is further celebrating their recent naming rights partnership of Canada Life Centre by presenting both teams' home opening games, which includes a Canada Life toque giveaway for all fans at the Oct. 21 Jets home opener.

Manitoba Moose fans will receive a noise maker at the Oct. 22 home opener, and on Oct. 23, Jets fans will receive a scarf courtesy of Scotiabank.

On-ice projection

Fans were given a sneak peek of the new on-ice projection during the Jets' pre-season and the entertainment will continue throughout the regular season with a brand new opening weekend program for both the Jets and Moose, including as part of the always anticipated season intro video and player introductions.

Winnipeg Jets 50/50 presented by PlayNow.com Sweetened Pot

The Winnipeg Jets 50/50 presented by PlayNow.com starts at $20,000 on Oct. 21 in support of the True North Youth Foundation and its core programs, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, Project 11 and Camp Manitou, all of which continue to provide much needed support to Manitoba youth during the pandemic. Fans can purchase tickets in game or at home for all home and away games at WinnipegJets.com/5050.

Canada Life Centre concessions

Canada Life Centre welcomes new Executive Chef Michael O'Neill this season. Fans can look forward to the return of their favourite in-game treats as well as new can't-miss indulgences including the Jet Dog Burger - an all-beef burger topped with cheddar cheese and two Jet slider dogs, followed by another layer of beef, cheddar and slider dogs, then topped with crispy onions and drizzled with Crown Royal barbecue sauce - and the all-new Tot Dog - a twist on the classic corn dog that features a potato crust battered hot dog topped with cilantro salsa, jalapeno aioli, sour cream, and shredded cheese.

A new Craft Beer Corner will be unveiled on the northeast corner of the concourse outside Section 127, where fans can enjoy a unique craft beer selection that will feature beers from Banded Peak and Stanley Park Brewing. Fans can look forward to sampling new styles and flavours throughout the season.

This season, Jets and Moose Season Seat Holders will receive concession discounts on pizza, popcorn, domestic beer, water, and fountain pop with the introduction of a new Season Seat Holder Concession Card.

Live in-game entertainment

It will be a true homecoming party for fans throughout the weekend with live entertainment from the Dirty Catfish Brass Band, who, weather permitting, will play for Jets fans outside of Canada Life Centre pre-game and in the concourse during intermissions on Oct. 21. The Big City All Star Band will entertain Moose fans at the Oct. 22 home opener during pre-game and intermissions.

"Wear Your Jersey Day" on Oct. 21

The Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose are calling on all Manitobans, and especially students, to show their team spirit by wearing their Jets or Moose jersey on the Jets' home opening gameday, Oct. 21. Fans who share their Jets and Moose love on social with the hashtag #GoJetsGo or #GoMooseGo will be entered to win Jets and Moose prizes.

"The Jets' home opener will mark 591 days since we have been able to host regular season hockey with crowds at Canada Life Centre. This will be a day many Manitobans have been waiting for - a return to regular season hockey, with fans in the stands at Canada Life Centre," said Christina Litz, Chief Brand & Commercial Officer, True North Sports + Entertainment. "From cheering for our teams on the ice, to the exciting giveaways, entertainment, and an enhanced fan experience, this is a special weekend that no one will want to miss."

Tickets are available at WinnipegJets.com/TICKETS and MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. To see the entire Winnipeg Jets 2020-21 season schedule, please visit WinnipegJets.com/SCHEDULE.

