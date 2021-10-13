Comets Sign Defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Dan MacKinnon announced today the team has signed defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon to a standard player contract for the 2021-2022 season.

Wotherspoon, 28, spent last season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms where he skated in 24 games registering six assists. The Surrey, BC native played in 433 AHL games in his career scoring 26 goals and 122 assists for 148 points. Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Wotherspoon played 30 games over four seasons for Calgary tallying five assists. Wotherspoon, 6-foot-2, 205-pounds, will join the Comets as they prepare for the home opener on Sunday afternoon.

The Comets home opener takes place on Sunday, October 17th at 3:00 PM against the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. For season ticket information, please visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

