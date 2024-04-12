San Diego Gulls Reassign Luka Profaca to Tulsa

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club reassigned defenseman Luka Profaca to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Profaca, 22 (3/30/02), skated in 24 games with the Gulls this season, picking up one assist (0-1=1) with a +5 rating. He has recorded 3-9=12 points and 30 PIM in 26 games with Tulsa this season. In 2022-23, he recorded 1-4=5 points with 45 PIM in 47 games with San Diego. The defenseman scored his first professional goal - and his first power-play tally - on Nov. 13, 2022, at Ontario and collected his first professional assist on Nov. 18, 2022, vs. Grand Rapids.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Profaca collected 5-35@ points with a +9 rating and 81 PIM in 127 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Guelph from 2018-22. Profaca spent the majority of the 2018-19 season with the Brampton Bombers of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), earning 2-18 points in 41 games and All-Rookie Team honors.

