Game Day: CGY vs ABB
April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers and Abbotsford are back at it for the second game of the back-to-back tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (TICKETS)
Calgary (35-26-5-3) fell 3-1 to the Canucks Thursday night. Jordan Oesterle scored the Wranglers lone goal on the powerplay in the third period for his 100th career AHL point.
https://calgarywranglers.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/CGYgoal_slo_2ndCam.mp4
Calgary is projected to have a couple of new faces in the lineup as defenceman Etienne Morin and forward Jaden Lipinski are slated to make their professional debuts tonight.
Morin is a second-round draft-pick of the flames from this past draft while Lipinski was taken in the fourth-round of the same draft.
The Wranglers first-round, home-ice advantage hopes are still alive but Colorado, who they are chasing, are three points up with three games in hand. This is the third-last game of the regular season for Calgary.
Puck drop: 7 p.m. MT.
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers have won five-of-nine matchups against the Canucks this season. Abbotsford has taken the last two meetings.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jakob Pelletier
Keep your eye on Jakob Pelletier tonight.
Pelletier had five shots on goal last night and was a post away from tying the game early in the third period on a partial breakaway. Look for him to find the scoresheet tonight.
