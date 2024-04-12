Stauber Backstops Rockford Within One Point of Second Place with 27-Save Shutout
April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs and Jaxson Stauber shut out the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 at Van Andel Arena on Friday night. After snapping Grand Rapids' 19-game home-point streak, the IceHogs are now just one point behind the Central Division Second Place Griffins.
After a scoreless third period, Stauber marked his second shutout of the season and stopped all 27 Grand Rapids shots, and Sebastian Cossa recorded 22 saves on 24 Rockford shots, getting hit with the loss. With the regulation defeat, Cossa's 19-game unbeaten streak came to an end at the hands of the Hogs.
Scoring his ninth goal of the season, Michal Teply claimed an early 1-0 lead for the IceHogs. Skating into Grand Rapids' zone on a 2-on-1 with Rem Pitlick, Teply dangled the puck around a Griffins' defender and buried a wrister from the right circle behind Cossa (1:51).
Stauber recorded his third assist of the season on Teply's goal after clipping the puck with his glove and sending it back into play. Drew Commesso also marked an assist this season, and the IceHogs' rookie goaltenders have a combined five points on the campaign.
There was no love lost between the division rivals in the first period as both teams were charged with four minors for a total of 16 penalty minutes. Despite a pair of opportunities, both clubs went 0-for-2 on the power play in the first frame.
Late in the second period, Rockford extended its lead to 2-0 on a 5-on-3 power play. Grand Rapids' Tyler Spezia was called for hooking at 13:03 and sent the IceHogs to the man advantage. Not even a minute later, Carter Mazur was charged with a delay of game minor at 14:01, and Wyatt Kaiser netted a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic in front of the crease (14:22)
Return of Screw City: April 13 at the BMO Center
The Rockford IceHogs will transform into the Screw City IceHogs for the third time this season for this Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Admirals. The IceHogs will wear special Screw City jerseys for the game and fans can shop the team store for unique Screw City apparel and collectibles. As part of the celebration, Screw City Jeeps 815 will have a group of approximately 50 local jeep owners displaying their jeeps on Main Street outside of the BMO Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Screw City pre-game celebration will include beer, soda, and chips available for purchase and music provided by Screw City Night media partners 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X. Fans attending the game Saturday night are encouraged to stop by this pre-game event to check out the fleet of Screw City jeeps outside the BMO Center.
Tune In LIVE on the Icehogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.
